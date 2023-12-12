Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307,612 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 329,404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $99,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.