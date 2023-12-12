Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 614,552 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $459.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

