UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 8.6% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $542,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $543.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

