Scholtz & Company LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 4.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,293.86 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,302.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,029.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,999.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

