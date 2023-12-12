Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 366,096 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,928,489 shares of company stock worth $70,387,490. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

