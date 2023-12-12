Sora Investors LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Block comprises about 3.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.