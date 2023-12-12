Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,250,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 9,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

