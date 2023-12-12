Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 344 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 7.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MA opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.48 and a 200-day moving average of $394.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

