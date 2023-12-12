Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $17.56 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.56 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

