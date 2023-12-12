Soros Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 5.4% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $140.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

