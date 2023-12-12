FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFWC traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. FFW has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.13.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

