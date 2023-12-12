Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $524,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,053,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

