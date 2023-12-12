Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ACGLO)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 8,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,614. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96.
About Arch Capital Group
