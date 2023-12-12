Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

