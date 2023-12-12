Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

