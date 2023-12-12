Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,761. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,534,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 351,777 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

