Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,761. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,534,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,924.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 351,777 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.