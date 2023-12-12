Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

