Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $210.73 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 8.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $210,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 203,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,252. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

