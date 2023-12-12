Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Honeywell International worth $944,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.34. The company had a trading volume of 697,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

