Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,529,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $1,346,000. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.64.

AON traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $330.74. The company had a trading volume of 96,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,237. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

