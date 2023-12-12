Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 740 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 49,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

