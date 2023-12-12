1,454,672 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,454,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,000. KE makes up about 0.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of KE by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after buying an additional 10,183,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in KE by 1,132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 3,258,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC raised their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

