Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $527,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Paycor HCM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,012,260 shares of company stock worth $103,503,822 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.9 %

PYCR stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 241,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.