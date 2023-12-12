Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $1.11 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. 29,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,565. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

