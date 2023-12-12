Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 593,535 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of PPL worth $141,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. 1,247,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

