Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $130,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 216,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,939,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,981 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

