Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.38. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.