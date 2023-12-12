Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 383,002 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,002 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.18% of Rapid7 worth $87,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. 265,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,895. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

