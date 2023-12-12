Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 118,234 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118,234 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $401,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $629.18. 818,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $630.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

