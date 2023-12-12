Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.04 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. 2,314,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,794,143. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $522.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

