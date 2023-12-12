Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

