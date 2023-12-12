Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 1,200 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at $906,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,717 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,338. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock remained flat at $83.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 233,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,380. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

