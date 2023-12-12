Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 1,010,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

