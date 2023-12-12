18,730 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,761 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 98,366 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 562,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,116. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.