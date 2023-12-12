Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at $240,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 14.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 264,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 694,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.78%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

