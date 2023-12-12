Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 995,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

