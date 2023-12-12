Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KRP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,812. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.