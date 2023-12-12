Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. 571,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,414 shares of company stock worth $5,898,363 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

