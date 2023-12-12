Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 166,200 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.08% of Unum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 332,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,887. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.