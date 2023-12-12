Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CB traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.39. 351,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

