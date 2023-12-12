Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 343,867 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,000. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 843,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,314. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

