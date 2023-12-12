PointState Capital LP Takes $7.57 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 373,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 839.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 844,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.