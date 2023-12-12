Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,790. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

