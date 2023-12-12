Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 298,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,480. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

