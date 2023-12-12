Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 1,606,691 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,691 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Credo Technology Group worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 419.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,067,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 231,734 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $5,766,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 313,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,344. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,565 shares of company stock valued at $10,867,073. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

