Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Frontline has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Frontline Trading Down 0.8 %
FRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 866,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Frontline has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
