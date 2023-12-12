Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIA remained flat at $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 63,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.12.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.