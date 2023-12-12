Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 29th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 1,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,125. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

