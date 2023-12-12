Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 33,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,981. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

