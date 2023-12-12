Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. 52,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

